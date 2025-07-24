Wall Street Live: S&P 500, Nasdaq up, Dow Jones dips as investors assess earnings; Tesla sheds 9%, Alphabet jumps 3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 233.9 points, the S&P 500 rose 9.7 points, the Nasdaq Composite rose 63.8 points

Rajendra Saxena
Published24 Jul 2025, 07:49 PM IST
Getty Images via AFP
Getty Images via AFP

US stock indices moved in different directions on Thursday with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rising at the open as investors assessed tech earnings, while the Dow Jones declined on losses in shares of IBM and Honeywell.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 233.9 points, or 0.52%, to 44776.41. The S&P 500 rose 9.7 points, or 0.15%, to 6368.6, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 63.8 points, or 0.30%, to 21083.818. 

Shares of Google-parent Alphabet rallied and Tesla tumbled sharply after the two companies reported earnings on Wednesday.

Alphabet stock jumped 3.1% after the company delivered a solid profit for the second quarter.

Tesla stock shed 9.2% after Elon Musk’s electric vehicle maker posted quarterly results that were roughly in line with Wall Street estimates.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWall Street Live: S&P 500, Nasdaq up, Dow Jones dips as investors assess earnings; Tesla sheds 9%, Alphabet jumps 3%
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.