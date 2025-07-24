Wall Street Live: S&P 500, Nasdaq up, Dow Jones dips as investors assess earnings; Tesla sheds 9%, Alphabet jumps 3%

US stock indices moved in different directions on Thursday with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rising at the open as investors assessed tech earnings, while the Dow Jones declined on losses in shares of IBM and Honeywell.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 233.9 points, or 0.52%, to 44776.41. The S&P 500 rose 9.7 points, or 0.15%, to 6368.6, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 63.8 points, or 0.30%, to 21083.818.

Shares of Google-parent Alphabet rallied and Tesla tumbled sharply after the two companies reported earnings on Wednesday.

Alphabet stock jumped 3.1% after the company delivered a solid profit for the second quarter.