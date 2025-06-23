Wall Street Live: US stock futures fall as Iran vows retaliation to airstrikes

US stock futures slipped on Monday as Iran vowed retaliation to the US airstrikes on its nuclear facilities over the weekend.
Investors fear a broader conflict in the Middle East as Tehran warned that the US attack had expanded the scope of its military action.
At 07:43 AM ET, Dow E-minis were down 98 points, or 0.23%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 10.25 points, or 0.17%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 45.75 points, or 0.21%.
Oil prices climbed in a volatile session amid concerns around Iran shutting the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil supply route. Brent futures were up 1.2% at $77.91 a barrel as of 07:22 AM ET.
