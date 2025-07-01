Wall Street Live: US stocks edge down as investors monitor trade talks

US stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors monitor progress on trade talks and a voting marathon in Washington over President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 33.3 points, or 0.08%, to 44,061.49. The S&P 500 fell 17.7 points, or 0.29%, to 6,187.25​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 79.1 points, or 0.39%, to 20,290.611.

Bullion Gold prices advanced on Tuesday on a weaker US dollar and uncertainty over Trump tariffs.

Spot gold rallied 1.4% to $3,349.32 an ounce by 1203 GMT while US gold futures jumped 1.6% to $3,361.70.

Spot silver rose 0.9% to $36.41 an ounce, platinum was down 0.1% at $1,351.80 and palladium gained 2.5% to $1,124.79.

Crude Oil Oil prices were slightly higher on Tuesday as investors awaited the OPEC meeting.

Brent crude was up 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $67.03 a barrel at 1328 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 35 cents, or around 6%, to $65.46 a barrel.