Wall Street Live: US stocks mixed as investors await new trade developments, Intel climbs 4.1%

US stock indices were mixed on Tuesday as investors awaited new trade developments after Trump administration slapped 25% tariffs on two Asian countries.

Advertisement

As of 9:56 AM Eastern time, the benchmark S&P 500 was up less than 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.2% higher.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.43% from 4.39% late on Monday.

US President Donald Trump on Monday imposed 25% tax on goods imported from Japan and South Korea.

He also set new tariff rates on a dozen other nations, scheduled to go into effect on August 1.

The Trump administration posted letters on Truth Social, warning various countries to not retaliate by increasing their import taxes, or else the US would further increase tariffs.

Gainers and Losers Shares of Intel climbed 4.1% and Eli Lilly edged higher 1.5%.

Advertisement

JPMorgan and Bank of America stocks were each down 1.9%.

Amazon shares fell 0.2% as the online retail giant kicked off Prime Day sale.