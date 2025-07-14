Wall Street Live: US stocks mixed following Donald Trump's latest tariff threats

Wall Streetindicesopened mixed on Monday following US President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats against the EU and Mexico.

At 9:31 AM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 126.24 points, or 0.28%, to 44,245.27, the S&P 500 lost 6.11 points, or 0.10%, to 6,253.64 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 27.83 points, or 0.14%, to 20,613.36.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump announced that he plans 30% tariffs on goods from Mexico and the European Union.

The levies could make everything from French cheese to German electronics more costlier in the US, while destabilizing economies from Portugal to Norway.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was flat at 4.43%.

The US dollar edged up to 147.45 against Japanese yen from 147.38. The euro fell modestly to $1.1690 from $1.1692.

Gainers and Losers Crypto stocks surged after Bitcoin soared to fresh highs amid bullish momentum across risk assets.

The cryptocurrency rose 3.6% early on Monday before settling back around $121,315, according to CoinDesk.

Fastenal stock rose 4.5% after the distributor of industrial and construction supplies reported stronger quarterly profit.

Kenvue shares advanced 3.4% after the former division of Johnson & Johnson said CEO Thibaut Mongon is stepping down.

Bullion Gold prices were steady on Monday with focus on trade talks and US economic data.

Spot gold was little changed at $3,356.95 per ounce, as of 0937 AM EDT (1337 GMT). US gold futures were flat at $3,365.30.

Spot silver gained 1.1% to $38.78 per ounce.

Platinum fell 2.4% to $1,365.19 and palladium dropped 2.6% to $1,183.75.

Crude Oil Oil prices rose on Monday on signs of tighter supply.