Wall Street looks for big earnings week to shed credit, US-China trade woes
US stock markets are poised for a rebound as investors shake off credit concerns and focus on a busy earnings week, featuring major players like Tesla and Netflix. With S&P 500 profits projected to rise significantly, this could be a pivotal moment for market performance.
U.S. stock markets are looking to shed some of last week’s credit concerns, which overshadowed a solid start to the third quarter earnings season, and focus on a busy slate of profit updates and data releases that could underpin performance over the final stretch of the year.