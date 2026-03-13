Wall Street mixed after economic data amid escalating Mideast turmoil

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.02%, the S&P 500 fell 0.01%, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.51%

Rajendra Saxena
Published13 Mar 2026, 07:27 PM IST
Getty Images via AFP
Getty Images via AFP

Wall Street’s major stock indices opened mixed on Friday, as investors assessed a set of economic data to gauge the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook amid the escalating Middle East turmoil.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.4 points, or 0.02%, to 46,689.24. The S&P 500 fell 0.9 points, or 0.01%, to 6,673.49​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 113.7 points, or 0.51%, to 22,425.704.

Investors’ focus shifted to US inflation figure due later on Friday. The Federal Reserve’s favored price gauge - PCE index - is expected to show inflation remaining stubbornly high.

About the Author

Rajendra Saxena

With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone o...Read More

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