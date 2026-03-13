Wall Street mixed after economic data amid escalating Mideast turmoil

Wall Street’s major stock indices opened mixed on Friday, as investors assessed a set of economic data to gauge the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook amid the escalating Middle East turmoil.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.4 points, or 0.02%, to 46,689.24. The S&P 500 fell 0.9 points, or 0.01%, to 6,673.49​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 113.7 points, or 0.51%, to 22,425.704.