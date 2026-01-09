Wall Street gains after weak jobs data

Major Wall Street stock market indices gained on Friday as investors looked over a weaker-than-expected jobs report.

A Labor Department update revealed that the US economy added only 50,000 new jobs in December. Meanwhile, the official unemployment rate was 4.4%, which was a bit lower than what many financial experts had predicted for the month.

Market participants were also closely watching for a major decision from the Supreme Court on the broad taxes on imported goods, known as tariffs, which were imposed by US President Donald Trump.

The court's decision is expected to have a significant impact on trade and the overall economy as the new year begins.

At 09:41 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153.49 points, or 0.31%, to 49,419.60, the S&P 500 gained 25.42 points, or 0.37%, to 6,946.88 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 88.49 points, or 0.38%, to 23,568.50.