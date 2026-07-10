Wall Street mixed ahead of SK Hynix debut on Nasdaq

Wall Street stock indices were mixed on Friday, as traders awaited the highly anticipated Nasdaq debut of South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 135.5 points, or 0.26%, to 52622.92. The S&P 500 rose 4.0 points, or 0.05%, to 7547.64, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.4 points, or 0.12%, to 26175.535.
The South Korean supplier of advanced memory chips used for AI technology raised $26.5 billion for its mega US listing due Friday, in what will be one of the world's biggest ever stock sales.
Oil prices steadied after spiking earlier in the week as the United States and Iran exchanged fire again.