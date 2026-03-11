Wall Street mixed as investors assess inflation data

US stock indices were mixed on Wednesday as investors assessed a key inflation report.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.7 points, or 0.03%, to 47690.76. The S&P 500 rose 8.6 points, or 0.13%, to 6790.09​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 74.2 points, or 0.33%, to 22771.267.

A surge in oil prices amid vessel attacks in the Strait of Hormuz kept a lid on stocks and bonds.