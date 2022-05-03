U.S. stock indexes were mixed at the open on Tuesday after a slew of underwhelming earnings reports, while investors braced for a big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week to tame surging prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.59 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,086.09.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.40 points, or 0.11%, at 4,159.78, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.56 points, or 0.20%, to 12,511.46 at the opening bell.

