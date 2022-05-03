Wall Street mixed at open as earnings disappoint

Wall Street mixed at open as earnings disappoint1 min read . 07:22 PM IST
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.59 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,086.09
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
U.S. stock indexes were mixed at the open on Tuesday after a slew of underwhelming earnings reports, while investors braced for a big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week to tame surging prices.
U.S. stock indexes were mixed at the open on Tuesday after a slew of underwhelming earnings reports, while investors braced for a big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week to tame surging prices.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.59 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,086.09.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.59 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,086.09.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.40 points, or 0.11%, at 4,159.78, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.56 points, or 0.20%, to 12,511.46 at the opening bell.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.