Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Wall Street mixed at open as earnings disappoint

Wall Street mixed at open as earnings disappoint

A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York.
1 min read . 07:22 PM IST Reuters

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.59 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,086.09

U.S. stock indexes were mixed at the open on Tuesday after a slew of underwhelming earnings reports, while investors braced for a big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week to tame surging prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.59 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,086.09.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.40 points, or 0.11%, at 4,159.78, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.56 points, or 0.20%, to 12,511.46 at the opening bell.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.