Wall Street muted after AI selloff, AMD climbs 6.8%, IBM adds 2.1%

Rajendra Saxena
Published24 Feb 2026, 08:34 PM IST
Major US stock market benchmarks were muted on Tuesday, a day after slumping on artificial intelligence (AI) worries.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at Monday’s rate 4.03%.

Key Stock Movers

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares climbed 6.8% after the firm announced a multi-year deal where it will supply chips to help power Meta Platforms’ AI ambitions.

According to the deal, Meta also got the right to buy up to 160 million shares of AMD stock for 1 cent each, depending in part on how many chips Meta ultimately buys.

IBM stock recovered a sliver of its 13.1% drop from Monday to rise 2.1% Tuesday.

Home Depot stock surged 3.8% after the retailer reported stronger profit and revenue than Wall Street expected.

Keysight Technologies stock soared 18.1% after the firm topped analysts’ expectations for quarterly profit and revenue.

