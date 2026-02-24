Wall Street muted after AI selloff, AMD climbs 6.8%, IBM adds 2.1%

Major US stock market benchmarks were muted on Tuesday, a day after slumping on artificial intelligence (AI) worries.

At 09:31 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.93 points, or 0.01%, to 48,789.46, the S&P 500 lost 4.18 points, or 0.06%, to 6,832.89 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.66 points, or 0.02%, to 22,635.01.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at Monday’s rate 4.03%.

Key Stock Movers Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares climbed 6.8% after the firm announced a multi-year deal where it will supply chips to help power Meta Platforms’ AI ambitions.

According to the deal, Meta also got the right to buy up to 160 million shares of AMD stock for 1 cent each, depending in part on how many chips Meta ultimately buys.

IBM stock recovered a sliver of its 13.1% drop from Monday to rise 2.1% Tuesday.

Blue Owl Capital shares lost

1.2%.

Home Depot stock surged 3.8% after the retailer reported stronger profit and revenue than Wall Street expected.