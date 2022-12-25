Wall Street nailed earnings but missed the bear market

The broad consensus is for a mild recession, or very weak growth, with the damage to earnings offset by a Fed cutting rates by the end of the year. This has created two pain trades that everyone knows are possible, but few are prepared for. First, the recession may end up being much deeper and longer than expected, slamming earnings and stocks even as the Fed switches into reverse and cuts rates. Second, the economy might boom, despite the Fed, if inflation proves transitory—something investors aren’t prepared for. In a rapidly growing economy without inflation, stocks should do very well, and bonds terribly.