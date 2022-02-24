This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Wall Street: Nasdaq tumbles over 3% at open as Russia invades Ukraine
1 min read.08:29 PM ISTReuters
The S&P 500 opened lower by 69.73 points, or 1.65%, at 4,155.77, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 449.61 points, or 3.45%, to 12,587.88 at the opening bell
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Nasdaq Composite index tumbled at the open on Thursday, dropping more than 20% from its record closing high in November last year and on track to confirm a bear market, after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Nasdaq Composite index tumbled at the open on Thursday, dropping more than 20% from its record closing high in November last year and on track to confirm a bear market, after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 301.43 points, or 0.91%, at the open to 32,830.33, falling more than 10% from its all-time closing peak on Jan. 4 and on pace to confirm a correction.