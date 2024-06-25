Wall Street: Nvidia stock rebounds over 2%, lifts Nasdaq higher
Nvidia stock rebounded on Tuesday, lifting US stock higher.
Nvidia stock was up 2.1%.
The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in early trading and edging closer to its all-time high set a week earlier.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1%.
