Wall Street: Nvidia stock rebounds over 2%, lifts Nasdaq higher

Wall Street: Nvidia stock rebounds over 2%, lifts Nasdaq higher

Livemint

The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.4%.

Bloomberg

Nvidia stock rebounded on Tuesday, lifting US stock higher.

Nvidia stock was up 2.1%.

The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in early trading and edging closer to its all-time high set a week earlier.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1%.

