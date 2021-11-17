OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Wall Street opens flat as investors assess rate hike prospects
Listen to this article

BENGALURU : Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Wednesday as investors fretted over early rate hikes by the Federal Reserve after strong retail earnings and data showed an economic recovery was on track.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.48 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 36,159.70.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.60 points, or 0.01%, at 4,701.50, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.24 points to 15,973.62 at the opening bell.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout