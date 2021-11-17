Wall Street opens flat as investors assess rate hike prospects

Wall Street opens flat as investors assess rate hike prospects1 min read . 08:46 PM IST
The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.60 points, or 0.01%, at 4,701.50, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.24 points to 15,973.62 at the opening bell
BENGALURU : Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Wednesday as investors fretted over early rate hikes by the Federal Reserve after strong retail earnings and data showed an economic recovery was on track.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.48 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 36,159.70.
