Wall Street opens flat as investors assess rate hike prospects

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.60 points, or 0.01%, at 4,701.50, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.24 points to 15,973.62 at the opening bell

BENGALURU : Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Wednesday as investors fretted over early rate hikes by the Federal Reserve after strong retail earnings and data showed an economic recovery was on track. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.48 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 36,159.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.48 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 36,159.70.

