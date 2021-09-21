Wall Street opens higher after Evergrande-led rout

Wall Street opens higher after Evergrande-led rout1 min read . 07:23 PM IST
Dow rose 55.14 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34,025.61
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dow rose 55.14 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34,025.61
U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors tried to shake off fears of contagion from a potential collapse of China's Evergrande, with focus also turning to a Federal Reserve meeting for more cues on monetary policy.
U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors tried to shake off fears of contagion from a potential collapse of China's Evergrande, with focus also turning to a Federal Reserve meeting for more cues on monetary policy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.14 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34,025.61.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.14 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34,025.61.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 16.72 points, or 0.38%, at 4,374.45. The Nasdaq Composite gained 89.46 points, or 0.61%, to 14,803.36 at the opening bell.
Uber jumped 7.6% after raising its outlook. European markets were also higher, and Asian markets mostly rose. Chinese markets remained closed for a holiday. Energy prices were mostly higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.31%.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!