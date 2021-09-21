Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wall Street opens higher after Evergrande-led rout

Wall Street opens higher after Evergrande-led rout

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S.
07:23 PM IST

Dow rose 55.14 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34,025.61

U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors tried to shake off fears of contagion from a potential collapse of China's Evergrande, with focus also turning to a Federal Reserve meeting for more cues on monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.14 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34,025.61.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 16.72 points, or 0.38%, at 4,374.45. The Nasdaq Composite gained 89.46 points, or 0.61%, to 14,803.36 at the opening bell. 

Uber jumped 7.6% after raising its outlook. European markets were also higher, and Asian markets mostly rose. Chinese markets remained closed for a holiday. Energy prices were mostly higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.31%.

