Wall Street surges as BofA gains on earnings beat; S&P 500 jumps 2.5%3 min read . 07:34 PM IST
- The S&P 500 jumped 2.5% in the early going Monday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2% and the Nasdaq climbed 3%
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, following better-than-expected results from Bank of America that were underpinned by the Federal Reserve's rapid rate hikes. BofA rallied nearly 5% after reporting earnings that beat forecasts.
The S&P 500 jumped 2.5% in the early going today, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2% and the Nasdaq climbed 3%.
Bank of America Corp rose 4.53% as the lender benefited from higher net interest income in its third quarter, even though it added $378 million to its loan-loss reserves.
"BAC benefited from a higher interest rate environment in both the yields on the newly issued loans and the growth of the number of depositors," said Siddharth Singhai, chief investment officer of New York-based investment firm Ironhold Capital.
"This is a direct result of higher interest rates offered by the banks looking very attractive compared to other risk assets. Lending will slow down quite a bit over the upcoming quarters, so a better reserve ratio would buttress them from a huge drop in demand."
Bank of NY Mellon Corp also benefited from higher rates, sending its shares up 5.64%.
Morgan Stanley’s long-time equities bear says US stocks are ripe for a short-term rally in the absence of an earnings capitulation or an official recession. A 25% slump in the S&P 500 this year has left it testing a “serious floor of support," which could lead to a technical recovery, strategist Michael J Wilson wrote.
Wilson said he “would not rule out" the S&P 500 rising to about 4,150 points -- suggesting 16% upside from its latest close. “While that seems like an awfully big move, it would be in line with bear market rallies this year and prior ones," he said, while retaining his overall negative long-term stance on equities.
“What is likely an extreme oversold condition in the stock market could become a catalyst for a modest rally before the year’s end," said John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer.
US stocks and bonds will lead the way out of the current wave of market turmoil, according to respondents in the latest MLIV Pulse survey.
Goldman Sachs to post results tomorrow
Shares of Goldman Sachs were up 2.23%, following reports of a plan to combine its investment banking and trading businesses.
Major megacap growth stocks such as Apple, Meta Platforms, Amazon.com and Tesla added about 3% and 4% each as the yield on US 10-year bonds retreated from multi-year highs.
Tesla, Netflix and Johnson & Johnson are also expected to report results later in the week.
Analysts now expect profit for S&P 500 firms to have risen just 3.6% from a year ago, much lower than an 11.1% increase expected at the start of July, according to Refinitiv data.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq marked their fourth weekly loss in five on Friday, after data showed little signs that inflation was cooling, prompting traders to start pricing in the chances of a 1% hike by the US Federal Reserve in its November rate-setting meeting.
