Wall Street opens higher as industrials rise on infrastructure bill
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88.51 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 36,416.46
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, with the Dow hitting a record high as big industrial firms were supported by the passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88.51 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 36,416.46.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.95 points, or 0.08%, at 4,701.48, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 24.13 points, or 0.15%, to 15,995.72 at the opening bell.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
