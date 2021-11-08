Wall Street opens higher as industrials rise on infrastructure bill

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, with the Dow hitting a record high as big industrial firms were supported by the passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88.51 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 36,416.46.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

