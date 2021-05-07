Subscribe
Wall Street opens higher as mega-cap stocks rise

Wall Street opens higher as mega-cap stocks rise

A street sign, Wall Street, is seen outside New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City.
1 min read . 09:48 PM IST Reuters

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.74 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,578.27

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, powered by a rally in mega-cap stocks after a downbeat jobs report eased valuation concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.74 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,578.27.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.72 points, or 0.21%, at 4,210.34, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 90.25 points, or 0.66%, to 13,723.09 at the opening bell.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

