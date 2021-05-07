Wall Street opens higher as mega-cap stocks rise

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, powered by a rally in mega-cap stocks after a downbeat jobs report eased valuation concerns.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.72 points, or 0.21%, at 4,210.34, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 90.25 points, or 0.66%, to 13,723.09 at the opening bell.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

