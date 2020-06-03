Wall Street opens higher on recovery optimism1 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2020, 07:26 PM IST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164.23 points, or 0.64%, at the open to 25,906.88
U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors remained optimistic about an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump amid continuing civil unrest in the country.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164.23 points, or 0.64%, at the open to 25,906.88. The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.08 points, or 0.59%, at 3,098.90, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 43.49 points, or 0.45%, to 9,651.86 at the opening bell.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
