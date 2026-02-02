Wall Street opens lower after selloff in precious metals

Wall Street opened lower on Monday following a selloff in precious metals.

At 09:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52.74 points, or 0.14%, to 48,849.03. The S&P 500 lost 14.90 points, or 0.22%, to 6,923.46, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 92.34 points, or 0.39%, to 23,380.75.

Investors are awaiting more corporate earnings and major economic data this week.

Among those due to report earnings this week are Amazon and Google parent Alphabet.

Key Stock Movers

Nvidia shares declined around 2.1% after a Wall Street Journal report that the AI chipmaker’s plans to put up to $100 billion into OpenAI had stalled.

Advertisement

Oracle shares surged nearly 1.0% after it said that it plans to raise up to $50 billion this year to fund AI infrastructure buildout -- a move aimed at meeting growing client demand.