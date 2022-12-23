Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Wall Street opens lower as investors assess inflation data

Wall Street opens lower as investors assess inflation data

1 min read . 08:32 PM ISTJohann M Cherian, Reuters
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower in choppy trading on Friday after data showed inflation cooled further in November

Investors have been jittery since last week as the Fed remains stubbornly committed to achieving the 2% inflation goal and projected it would continue raising rates to above 5% in 2023

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower in choppy trading on Friday after data showed inflation cooled further in November, but not enough to discourage the Federal Reserve from driving interest rates to higher levels next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.43 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 32,961.06. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.28 points, or 0.19%, at 3,815.11, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 38.37 points, or 0.37%, to 10,437.75 at the opening bell.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

