Wall Street opens lower on renewed concerns over Fed’s independence, financial stocks dip

Major US stock indices opened lower on Monday after the Donald Trump administration renewed its attacks on the Federal Reserve, stoking fresh worries about the central bank's autonomy.

Financial stocks declined following a proposed one-year cap on credit-card interest rates.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.4 points, or 0.01%, to 49499.67. The S&P 500 fell 22.2 points, or 0.32%, to 6944.12, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 94.5 points, or 0.40%, to 23576.877.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has escalated its pressure on the Federal Reserve, threatening Chair Jerome Powell with an indictment regarding a building renovation project. Powell has dismissed the move as a "pretext" intended to force the interest rate cuts Trump desires.

With Powell’s term concluding in May, the Trump administration is reportedly set to interview BlackRock’s Rick Rieder as a potential successor, as reported by Fox News.

Meanwhile, the Fed is anticipated to maintain current policy rates during its January 27-28 meeting following last year's 75-basis-point reduction.

Bullion Market Gold prices crossed a mark of $4,600 per ounce on Monday and silver hit a fresh high on safe-haven demand after uncertainty deepened over a Trump administration’s criminal probe into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and escalating geopolitical tensions.

As of 09:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), spot gold was up 1.7% at $4,584.91 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $4,620 earlier in the session. US gold futures for February delivery jumped 2.1% to $4,596.70.

Spot silver hit an all-time high of $85.69, and was later up 5.1% at $84 per ounce. Spot platinum climbed 1.8% to $2,314.71 per ounce while palladium gained 1.9% to $1,850.82.

Crude Oil Crude oil prices dropped on Monday after Iran said it had total control amid the biggest anti-government protests in years.

At 1402 GMT, Brent crude futures lost 28 cents, or 0.44%, to $63.06 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $58.78 a barrel, down 34 cents, or 0.58%.

Last week, both the benchmarks gained 3%.