Wall Street opens mixed as Ukraine worries persist1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2022, 08:32 PM IST
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.58 points, or flat, at the open to 34,310.45.
|
Listen to this article
US stock indexes opened mixed on Friday, with investors keeping a wary eye on developments in Ukraine heading into a long weekend.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.58 points, or flat, at the open to 34,310.45.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.31 points, or 0.10%, at 4,384.57, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 18.68 points, or 0.14%, to 13,735.40 at the opening bell.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!