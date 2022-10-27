Wall Street opens mostly higher, but Meta plunges 25%3 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 07:56 PM IST
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 223.03 points, or 0.70%, at the open to 32,062.14, but Meta’s slump pulled the Nasdaq down 0.2%
Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street with the notable exception of Facebook’s parent company. Meta Platforms plunged as much as 25% Thursday morning after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg asked investors for patience with the social-media giant's swelling investments in unproven bets at an already-challenging time for digital-advertising companies.