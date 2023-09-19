Wall street opens on a muted note ahead of Fed policy meet

Wall street opens on a muted note ahead of Fed policy meet1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 07:22 PM IST
US stocks drift ahead of Fed meeting; Instacart makes market debut; Stitch Fix shares tumble; Asian markets mixed; European markets steady.
Ahead of the US Fed policy meeting, stocks are drifting again in the US stock market. The S&P 500 was off 0.2% early Tuesday. The Dow slipped 37 points and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.4%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started