Wall Street rebounds as chipmakers jump on Iran peace deal optimism, Intel surges nearly 10%

US stock markets bounced back on Thursday, led by strong gains in chip stocks as investor sentiment improved following progress on a Middle East peace agreement, helping offset concerns about a more hawkish monetary policy stance under Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh.

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At 09:36 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 357.37 points, or 0.70%, to 51,853.59, the S&P 500 gained 62.05 points, or 0.84%, to 7,482.15 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 225.57 points, or 0.87%, to 26,247.23.

The US central bank left interest rates unchanged at its latest policy meeting on Wednesday. While the decision was widely expected.

Traders welcomed signs of easing geopolitical tensions after the US and Iran released the text of a signed interim agreement that extends the April ceasefire by another 60 days to allow the two sides to reach a final deal.

Intel emerged as one of the biggest gainers on Wall Street, with its shares jumping nearly 10%. The rally followed comments from US President Donald Trump, who said Apple had agreed to collaborate with the chipmaker on the design and manufacturing of chips within the United States.

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Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said Wednesday's pullback created an opportunity for bullish investors, calling the selloff "catnip for the buy-the-dip crowd" after hawkish elements of the Fed announcement rattled markets.

Thursday's shift reflects the market's "undying belief in the AI buildout trade and its longstanding position that the U.S. and Iran would come to a peace agreement that would facilitate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," O'Hare said.

Key Stock Movers Following the announcement over Apple-Intel collaboration, stocks of Nvidia rose 1.1%, while Micron and Marvell Technology added over 5% each.

Kroger shares shed 6.4% after the grocer reported a lower-than-expected profit for the first quarter.

Accenture stock slipped almost 16% afterthe company trimmed its annual revenue forecast.

Shares of peers Cognizant Technology Solutions and IBM lost 8.2% and 6.5%, respectively.

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Bullion Gold prices moved lower on Thursday as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve's hawkish policy outlook and a strengthening US dollar, both of which reduced the appeal of the precious metal.

At 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), spot gold was down 0.3% at $4,246.55 per ounce. US gold futures fell 2.7% to $4,264.30.

"The most significant thing was the hawkish tilt by the Fed yesterday. That has the dollar at new highs for the year, which is keeping gold under some pressure," said Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 1.8% to $66.75 per ounce, platinum lost 0.9% to $1,718.27, and palladium shed 2.1% to $1,285.10.

Crude Oil Oil prices dropped further on Thursday after President Trump and his Iranian counterpart signed off on a deal to end four months of war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz to tanker and cargo traffic.

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Brent North Sea Crude fell 1.5% at $78.02 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate dropped 2.2%.

About the Author Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone o...Read More ✕ Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone of the editorial leadership team at Livemint.com. In his current capacity as Content Editor, he is responsible for managing the comprehensive editorial lifecycle of the publication. His role is multifaceted, encompassing the strategic selection of high-impact stories, original reporting, and meticulous editing.

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