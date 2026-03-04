Wall Street rebounds on reports of back-channel diplomatic overtures from Iran

US stock benchmark opened higher on Wednesday as market sentiment shifted toward cautious optimism following reports of back-channel diplomatic overtures from Iran to end the conflict and President Donald Trump's assurance to stabilize stabilize global energy markets.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134.33 points or 0.28% to 48,629.08. The S&P 500 rose 15.1 points, or 0.22%, to 6,831.69​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 104.2 points, or 0.46%, to 22,620.89.

CFRA Research's Sam Stovall cited President Donald Trump's pledge to direct the Navy to provide safe passage to oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway where traffic has slowed considerably since the US-Israeli siege on Iran, sending oil prices higher.