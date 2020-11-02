Wall Street rebounds with focus on White House race; Dow rises over 450 pts

Wall Street stocks opened a news-jammed week higher Monday, recovering some of last week's losses ahead of the US presidential election.

Investors were girding for a potentially tumultuous period in the US, where tensions are high ahead of Tuesday's contest as the candidates make their final appeals to voters and election experts warn that a winner may not be declared quickly.

At 10:05 am EST The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 1.8 percent (or 470 points) higher at 26,972.67.

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 1.5 percent to 3,319.72, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.2 percent to 11,042.86.

Market participants expect short-term trading turmoil and major long-term policy shifts related to taxes, government spending, trade and regulation depending on whether President Donald Trump or his Democratic challenger Joe Biden wins the White House race.

Biden is ahead in national opinion polls, but races are tight in battleground states that could tip the election to Trump. Analysts said the outcome most likely to shake equity markets in the near term would be no immediate outcome at all on Tuesday night.

"Traders are trying to position themselves to the idea that just having a result will be good for the market," said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

Investors betting on a Biden administration, which is expected to deliver a massive fiscal stimulus and promote green energy, have fueled a rally in solar stocks, industrials and small-cap names in recent weeks.

The S&P 500 ended a turbulent week at near six-week lows on Friday after quarterly reports from technology mega-caps failed to impress and on surging coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe.

The CBOE volatility index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, inched lower on Monday after ratcheting up to near five-month highs last week.

Focus this week will also be on the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, the monthly jobs report and earnings from about a quarter of the S&P 500 companies, including chipmaker Qualcomm, carmaker General Motors and insurer American International Group Inc.

The major indices last week suffered their worst losses in the week and month since March as European countries imposed new restrictions to combat the coronavirus and Covid-19 cases continued to rise sharply in the United States.

Besides the US election, investors are also looking ahead to a Federal Reserve meeting and a trove of economic data, especially the key October jobs report.

"We are entering a marathon week that spans a presidential election, a meeting of the Federal Reserve and the latest snapshot of the coronavirus-hit labor market, and another pile of Q3 earnings reports," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, said in a note.

"All have the potential to roil markets."





