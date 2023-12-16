Wall Street rethinks 2024 outlooks after Fed-fuelled rally
As investors weigh how to approach the new year, serious questions are being raised over how much juice markets have left, and whether both stocks and bonds can continue to rally in tandem in the months to come.
Wall Street investors and analysts spent months strategizing how to position for 2024. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell shredded their best-laid plans in a matter of minutes this week.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started