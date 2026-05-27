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Wall Street mixed as oil prices slide on Iran deal hopes, Micron surges 5.6%, GlobalFoundries falls 9%

As of 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was virtually unchanged, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.2% lower

Rajendra Saxena
Updated27 May 2026, 08:46 PM IST
In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.47% from 4.50% late on Tuesday. Bloomberg
In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.47% from 4.50% late on Tuesday. Bloomberg

Major US stock indices were mixed on Wednesday amid artificial intelligence enthusiasm and as oil prices fell after Iranian comments on the Middle East war.

As of 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was virtually unchanged, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.2% lower.

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At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.5 points, or 0.05%, to 50,487.16. The S&P 500 rose 6.9 points, or 0.09%, to 7,526.01, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 39.3 points, or 0.15%, to 26,695.442.

Crude oil values plummeted sharply following statements from Iran's Revolutionary Guards indicating that a renewed conflict with the United States remained improbable.

According to Iranian state television, Tehran has secured a preliminary framework agreement with Washington to reopen Strait of Hormuz shipping within thirty days, contingent upon a American military withdrawal and ending the maritime blockade.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.47% from 4.50% late on Tuesday.

Key Stock Movers

Micron shares surged 5.6%, extending gains after breaching a historic $1 trillion market capitalization on Tuesday due to intense investor enthusiasm surrounding its artificial intelligence capabilities.

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Peer chipmakers Western Digital and Seagate Technology surged 2.5% and 3.2%, respectively.

Bath & Body Works equity rallied 16.5% after the retailer reported first quarter sales and profit better than expected.

Lululemon Athletica shares advanced 6.6% after the firm reached a deal with its founder, Chip Wilson, where it will add a former chief marketing officer of ESPN and a former co-CEO of On to its board of directors.

Oil and gas stocks dropped on falling energy prices. Exxon Mobil lost 2.2%, and Chevron fell 1.5%.

GlobalFoundries stock fell 9% after Bloomberg News reported that majority owner Mubadala Investment was seeking to raise $1.91 billion from an unregistered block sale of its shares.

About the Author

Rajendra Saxena

With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone o...Read More

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