Wall Street rises, led by chip stocks after TSMC blockbuster earnings, Nvidia surges 3%, BlackRock soars 4.5%

Major US stock indices rose on Thursday after TSMC's blockbuster earnings sparked a rally in chip shares.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.5 points, or 0.10%, to 49,201.1. The S&P 500 rose 42.9 points, or 0.62%, to 6,969.46, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 222.2 points, or 0.95%, to 23,693.969.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 4.14% from 4.12%.

Key Stock Movers US-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a major chip supplier to the industry, jumped 3.7% after the company reported a stronger profit for the fourth quarter than expected.

TSMC also said it could boost its investment in equipment to $56 billion this year to take advantage of the boom in artificial intelligence.

Shares of chipmakers ASML, listed in the US, rallied 6.7% and Nvidia Corp surged 2.95%.

BlackRock stock soared 4.5% after the company posted better than expected quarterly profit and revenue.

Morgan Stanley shares climbed 3.4% after likewise delivering stronger profit and revenue than estimated.

Goldman Sachs shares fell by 0.1% after the investment bank topped Wall Street forecasts for profit but fell short on revenue.

Boston Scientific stock tumbled 5.5% after the firm announced it is acquiring Penumbra, whose products help remove blood clots, in a deal worth $14.5 billion. Penumbra stock jumped 11.3%.

Bullion Market Gold prices eased on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected US weekly unemployment claims data boosted the US dollar.

As of 09:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), spot gold edged down 0.3% at $4,607.59 per ounce. On Wednesday, the yellow metal hit a record high of $4,642.72.

US gold futures for February delivery lost 0.5% to $4,612.50.

Easing geopolitical tensions also slightly weighed on safe-haven demand for the metal after US President Donald Trump's moderated tone on Iran.

Among other metals, spot silver slid 3.6% to $89.29 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of $93.57 earlier in the session.