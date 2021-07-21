Wall Street rises on upbeat earnings, recovery optimism; Dow up 250 points

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"Everybody knows this is going to be the biggest year-over-year growth rate for earnings in the second quarter," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments.
Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a multi-day losing streak, as a string of upbeat earnings reports and revived economic optimism fueled a risk-on rally.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"There-is-no-alternative (TINA) and fear-of-missing-out (FOMO) are driving the market higher. Every time there's a dip in the market, people think that's the opportunity to put more money to work," Martin said.
Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, with economically sensitive industrials, materials , financials and energy leading gains.
The rate-sensitive banking sub-index added 1.9%, tracking Treasury yields.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Market participants are also closely watching the second-quarter earnings season to justify sky-high valuations at which the market trades right now.
For the year so far, the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 15.8% on optimism about a stronger recovery due to vaccinations and favorable monetary policy.
United Airlines rose 4.2% after its revenue quadrupled from a year ago and topped estimates with a strong domestic travel rebound.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rivals American Airlines and Southwest Airlines added more than 3.5% each ahead of their results on Thursday.
However, a weak subscriber growth projection by Netflix Inc , which benefited from the stay-at-home environment last year, pushed its shares down 3.6%.
At 10:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 267.57 points, or 0.78%, at 34,779.56, the S&P 500 was up 25.89 points, or 0.60%, at 4,348.95 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 59.54 points, or 0.41%, at 14,558.42.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc gained 9.2% as brokerages raised their price targets on the burrito chain's stock after it beat estimates for earnings and comparable quarterly sales.
Interpublic Group of Companies jumped 13.4% to the top of the S&P 500 index after the advertising firm posted an upbeat second-quarter profit.
Johnson & Johnson edged 0.1% after the drugmaker forecast upbeat 2021 earnings, while Harley-Davidson Inc fell 3.6% even as it reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.88-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 3.20-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 31 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 31 new highs and 19 new lows.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!