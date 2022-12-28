Wall Street’s bankers brace for big pay cuts, but bosses don’t want whining4 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 06:37 PM IST
With revenue down some 40% for investment banks, bonuses are expected to fall about 30%
Wall Street’s banking revenue has never fallen harder than it has this year. Bankers are hoping their bonuses can hang on a bit better.
