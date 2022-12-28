Wall Street’s bankers brace for big pay cuts, but bosses don’t want whining
With revenue down some 40% for investment banks, bonuses are expected to fall about 30%
Wall Street’s banking revenue has never fallen harder than it has this year. Bankers are hoping their bonuses can hang on a bit better.
Fees from advising on deals, stock offerings and bond sales are down more than 40% from this time last year, wiping out more than $50 billion in revenue, according to data from Dealogic. That is the biggest year-over-year dollar decline on record, worse even than in the financial crisis.
In response, executives across firms includingJPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are planning to cut bonus pools by some 30%, according to people familiar with the banks. At Goldman Sachs Group Inc., the cuts are expected to run up to about 40%, people said.
Stock offerings and initial public offerings in particular evaporated in 2022, so bankers on those deals will see bonuses fall by some 45%, according to projections from Johnson Associates, a compensation consulting firm specializing in the financial services industry. Deal makers will see cuts of 20% to 25%, the firm estimated.
The bosses are in no mood to hear complaints.
Executives have been telling bankers to keep their perspective broader: 2021 was a bonanza of activity. Eager corporate chieftains saw surging markets as validation to strike deals, go public or load up on low-interest debt.
At that time, bank leaders warned that it seemed a temporary boom. The decline this year hit harder than expected.
“Let’s just spell it out here: ‘This is going to be a more difficult compensation season at Jefferies, just like it will be for every firm in our industry,’" Jefferies leaders told staff in a memo this month.
Executives have also been telling bankers the year isn’t as bad as they might think. At Goldman, total revenue is still on pace for what could be its second-highest year ever.
Goldman has spent heavily to build up its consumer division, and some bankers have blamed that for the bank’s steeper bonus cuts.
Wall Street bankers typically get a big portion of their annual compensation in their bonus. Executives put aside revenue throughout the year to build a pool and spend months going banker by banker to determine how much each deserves. The final pot is determined in the first weeks of the year, as the books are being closed, and bankers are typically told in late January what they will get.
In a survey of more than 1,000 financial-company employees on the professional networking site Fishbowl, nearly 72% said they would consider quitting their job at a bank if their bonus is cut.
The news is brighter for traders. Though markets are down sharply, the turmoil caused by rising interest rates fueled high volumes, especially for fixed-income securities and currencies. Fixed-income traders are expected to get a 10% to 15% bump, according to Johnson Associates. Equity traders will be about flat.
Job safety has started to creep up the concern list. In the pandemic, banks loaded up with staff to handle a surge in deal making volume, particularly in initial public offerings. They had also largely refrained from culling underperformers.
Now, with business down and a potential recession looming, banks are back to cutting. Goldman is planning to cut several thousand employeesacross many divisions, including consumer, investment banking and trading, and Morgan Stanley recently shed about 2%, or roughly 1,600, of its staff.
Some underperformers are likely to be nudged out at bonus time, bankers say.
The blunt instrument known as a zero bonus is expected to be wielded more often in this bonus cycle, some people said. The practice is a way of delivering the final word on a banker’s dimmed job prospects, though bankers and executives say it shouldn’t come as a surprise because underperformers would have already been warned. Those bankers tend to leave shortly afterward.
If stock offerings and deals continue to languish in 2023, more job cuts loom.
Investment bankers covering tech, including some managing directors, could be hit hard by layoffs, according to people familiar with the matter. The tech industry in particular fueled the pandemic stock run-up, and offerings are down sharply this year.
“Most of our clients, the Wall Street firms and asset managers, are not very optimistic" for 2023, said Alan Johnson, managing director at Johnson Associates.