Wall Street’s dilemma: What are Tesla’s shares worth?

• Tesla is a car company in the way Apple is a phone company. As the car becomes connected to the internet, that opens up a lot of other addressable markets that historically were never available to car companies, and even today -- from the way most car companies design their cars -- those markets are still not available to them. Tesla is moving people away from valuing and analyzing the company by just using the number of units sold and the price of the car, and bringing into account the installed user base and the software and content services offered to those users. In the process, it takes you away from comparing Tesla to car companies and should rather be compared to software-as-a-service companies.