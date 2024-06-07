Wall Street’s hot ‘window’ metaphor is a real pane in the glass

The IPO window has “slammed shut." Wait, now it’s open “at least a crack." Hang on, some say the “IPO window is always open for good companies."

When it comes to measuring how heartily investors will welcome initial public offerings, bankers, analysts and reporters (yes, even this one) can’t resist citing the metaphorical “window" that opens and closes.

But when did window watching become one of Wall Street’s favorite sports? And why a window—why not a door?

After Reddit’s splashy IPO in March, bankers are champing at the bit for the next big listing. They are proclaiming in meetings with company executives and fund managers alike that this so-called IPO window has flung open after two years of relative dormancy.

This summer could be one of the busiest in years for U.S. IPOs. Healthcare-payments software company Waystar is making a debut on Friday and companies such as ticketing marketplace StubHub are preparing listings.

“I’m positive somebody sitting on an equity capital markets desk 50 years ago came up with it. They probably should have patented it," said Karen Snow, global head of listings at Nasdaq stock exchange, only half joking.

Snow, a Wall Street veteran, says buzz about the window’s status has reached such a pitch that the exchange even launched a special index earlier this year to try to gauge the market’s friendliness for IPOs at any given time.

The media can’t get enough of the phrase either. In the past year alone, “IPO window" has graced major business and financial-news articles more than 200 times, according to Factiva.

An early mainstream media mention came in a 1992 Wall Street Journal article, in which the author quoted T. Rowe Price portfolio manager Charles Morris talking about an IPO window being “still open" despite some wobbly new issue performance.

Exactly who popularized the phrase is up for debate. Some bankers point to Mark Bayless and Susan Chaplinsky, finance professors who wrote about “windows of opportunity" for IPOs in 1996. Jay Ritter, a finance professor at the University of Florida’s Warrington College of Business, said he believes he deserves some credit, citing a 1994 paper he co-wrote about the equity capital markets and how he found “windows of opportunity" when companies rushed to list their stock.

Some former IPO bankers say while the “IPO window" lingo wasn’t in vogue in the 1980s, the idea of short bursts of time being better to go public than others has always been true. Back then, stocks swung wildly at times, with sectors falling in and out of favor, meaning bankers and companies eyeing public debuts had to pick their moments carefully.

Bruce Foerster, president of South Beach Capital Markets and a lecturer in finance at the University of Florida, remembers invoking the term “IPO window" dozens of times during his years at PaineWebber and Lehman Brothers in the 1980s and 1990s.

“One of the real defining things about Wall Street is that it has its own definitions and terminology," he said, adding it’s “the language of finance."

After 1987’s Black Monday stock market crash, Foerster said bankers at most shops gave up pitching public offerings, biding their time. By late 1989 and early 1990, that time had come, he said. He recalled telling bankers at PaineWebber, “I challenge you to file an IPO that we cannot sell."

“When an IPO market window opens, it’s the job of every capital markets banker to jam every possible issue through the window before it shuts," he said, adding that you can’t allow one overpriced deal to “clog" the IPO pipeline.

Jitendra Mohan, CEO of Astera Labs, said in prep for his company’s IPO this year he tried to be an “evergreen IPO company" that could list stock successfully—regardless the state of the reputed window. In March, Astera made its stock-market debut and ended its first day of trading up more than 70%.

Mohan said he got an email from a banker that thanked him for “opening the IPO window." (The banker didn’t work for one of Astera’s underwriters.)

Some bankers say “IPO window" once had a narrower definition, referring colloquially to the period when a private company wasn’t in an earnings “blackout," and its financial numbers were fresh.

“It’s now evolved to be a commonplace way to think about the overall market being favorable or unfavorable," said Jim Cooney, head of equity capital markets at Bank of America who has worked as an IPO banker since the 1990s.

“In January I would’ve said the IPO window was open for some companies. Today it’s opened more widely," said Jesse Mark, global head of equity capital markets at Jefferies. In late April Jefferies led the IPO of aerospace-parts manufacturer Loar Holdings, whose stock soared more than 70% in its stock-market debut.

Though Bank of America’s Cooney thinks the definition of “IPO window" has broadened too widely, he likes the window analogy.

“Windows, unlike doors, give you visibility into the weather from a safe distance," he said. He argues a door is a bad metaphor. “You can’t see through doors. Doors are typically closed regardless of the weather."

Write to Corrie Driebusch at corrie.driebusch@wsj.com