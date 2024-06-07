Wall Street’s hot ‘window’ metaphor is a real pane in the glass
Corrie Driebusch , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 07 Jun 2024, 06:30 PM IST
SummaryWith a flurry of companies going public, everyone is obsessed: Is the window for a warm welcome by investors open, closed, or just ajar?
The IPO window has “slammed shut." Wait, now it’s open “at least a crack." Hang on, some say the “IPO window is always open for good companies."
