Wall Street’s hot ‘window’ metaphor is a real pane in the glass

Exactly who popularized the phrase is up for debate. Some bankers point to Mark Bayless and Susan Chaplinsky, finance professors who wrote about “windows of opportunity" for IPOs in 1996. Jay Ritter, a finance professor at the University of Florida’s Warrington College of Business, said he believes he deserves some credit, citing a 1994 paper he co-wrote about the equity capital markets and how he found “windows of opportunity" when companies rushed to list their stock.