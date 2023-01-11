Wall Street’s missing ingredient: Debt offerings2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 07:55 PM IST
In a preview for other investment banks, Jefferies reported solid results with one notable exception
Despite everything going on, many of Wall Street’s businesses are actually doing pretty well. But a dearth of debt underwriting is holding firms back for the time being.
