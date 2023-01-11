Wall Street’s missing ingredient: Debt offerings

This was illustrated by results at Jefferies Financial Group for its fourth quarter running through November, reported on Monday evening. Fixed-income trading was up a whopping 71% from a year prior, as interest-rate volatility propelled a surge of activity. Advisory revenues from working with companies doing deals were also quite solid, only tepid in comparison to the big flourish in the latter part of 2021. The quarter’s advisory revenue was still nearly double what it was in the firm’s last quarter of 2019, as a benchmark. That is a big leap for the firm. Overall, fiscal year 2022 investment-banking revenues were the firm’s second-best ever, behind only 2021.

