Wall Street’s once-hot trades of 2023 are unraveling in markets

The currency market is another area where investors miscalculated. Back in December, the proportion of fund managers eyeing a lower dollar in BofA’s survey rose to the highest level since 2006. Underpinning the cautious view was the idea that a peak in US interest rates would curb demand for the greenback. Yet the dollar has stayed buoyant as a resilient economy and persistent inflation keep it as one of the highest-yielding currencies in the developed world.