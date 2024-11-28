Wall Street’s response to more tariffs: Been there, done that

Analysts at Goldman Sachs this week were among those drawing parallels to an episode in 2019, when Trump promised escalating tariffs on Mexico, also for the purpose of stopping illegal border crossings. About a week later, those planned tariffs were canceled when the U.S. and Mexico reached an agreement to stem the flow of migrants. The two countries, along with Canada, reached a trade agreement in 2020 that made relatively small changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump had called “a nightmare."