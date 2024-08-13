Wall Street’s trash contains buried treasure

The basic idea isn’t revolutionary: Plenty of hedge funds make money, or try to, by buying stocks that are about to enter a widely held index such as the S&P 500 and selling short those about to leave. They know that there will be forced buyers and sellers who don’t care about the price. Instead of a speculative one-night stand with those stocks, though, NIXT includes them after they have been dumped. And, while not being wedded to those losers forever, it dates them for five years—an eternity for fast-money types. The surprising thing is how long the good performance lasts.