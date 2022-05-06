Wall Street sell-off deepens as strong jobs data amplifies fears of bigger rate

At 10:08 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 375.98 points, or 1.14%, at 32,621.99, the S&P 500 was down 55.62 points, or 1.34%, at 4,091.25, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 192.64 points, or 1.56%, at 12,125.06.