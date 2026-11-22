The S&P 500 Index slid deeper into correction territory after a string of disappointing Big Tech earnings and scandal at Nvidia Corp. eroded confidence in the artificial intelligence trade over the last two weeks. Even Anthropic PBC’s record IPO did little to lift market sentiment.
In fact, it’s the first time the S&P 500 has fallen into a correction since US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff announcements in April 2025.
Goldman Sachs notes the index is 12% below its Oct. 6 record, and its strategists have named the three things they’d need to see before calling a bottom.
According to Goldman Sachs strategist Snider, the sell-off has expanded from an artificial intelligence (AI) stock unwind into a broader growth downgrade. The S&P 500 excluding AI stocks had held up until this week but is now 6% below its high. Goldman's AI stock basket has fallen 32% since October 6, while cyclical stocks have underperformed defensive stocks by 5 percentage points over the past 10 days.
Goldman Sachs said any one of three developments could support a market bottom: improved confidence in AI earnings, a dovish signal from the Federal Reserve, or a significant decline in investor positioning.
The outlook for AI earnings remains uncertain. Investor Dan Niles recently told CNBC that a price war between Anthropic and OpenAI is hurting both. Providing numbers, the investor pointed out that combined sequential revenue growth fell from 75% in the second quarter to 48% in the third quarter, while combined losses increased from $7.9 billion to around $8.4 billion.
Goldman’s own outlook says the AI outlook for 2028 and beyond “is highly uncertain.”
A change in the Fed's interest-rate outlook could also help markets recover. However, futures put the odds of a December rate hike at around 95%, ahead of the central bank's December 9 meeting.
Goldman's economists expect rate increases in December and March, taking the federal funds rate to a peak of 4.25%-4.5%. Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson also said the Fed would need to raise rates again because inflation remains too high.
Goldman sees a sharp reduction in investor positioning as the third potential trigger, noting that such declines have often marked the end of previous market drawdowns.
After Friday's fall, Goldman sees another substantial wave of selling in the coming week.
Goldman’s trading desk said the selloff has spread across the so-called systematic investors, as the bank’s Panic Index rose to 9 out of 10. Momentum traders, such as commodity trading advisers, sold $57 billion in equities over the past month, with their net positioning in US stocks turning short by $19 billion, according to Goldman estimates.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.