The S&P 500 Index slid deeper into correction territory after a string of disappointing Big Tech earnings and scandal at Nvidia Corp. eroded confidence in the artificial intelligence trade over the last two weeks. Even Anthropic PBC’s record IPO did little to lift market sentiment.
In fact, it’s the first time the S&P 500 has fallen into a correction since US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff announcements in April 2025.
Goldman Sachs notes the index is 12% below its Oct. 6 record, and its strategists have named the three things they’d need to see before calling a bottom.
According to Goldman Sachs strategist Snider, the sell-off has expanded from an artificial intelligence (AI) stock unwind into a broader growth downgrade. The S&P 500 excluding AI stocks had held up until this week but is now 6% below its high. Goldman's AI stock basket has fallen 32% since October 6, while cyclical stocks have underperformed defensive stocks by 5 percentage points over the past 10 days.
Goldman Sachs said any one of three developments could support a market bottom: improved confidence in AI earnings, a dovish signal from the Federal Reserve, or a significant decline in investor positioning.
The outlook for AI earnings remains uncertain. Investor Dan Niles recently told CNBC that a price war between Anthropic and OpenAI is hurting both. Providing numbers, the investor pointed out that combined sequential revenue growth fell from 75% in the second quarter to 48% in the third quarter, while combined losses increased from $7.9 billion to around $8.4 billion.
Goldman’s own outlook says the AI outlook for 2028 and beyond “is highly uncertain.”
A change in the Fed's interest-rate outlook could also help markets recover. However, futures put the odds of a December rate hike at around 95%, ahead of the central bank's December 9 meeting.
Goldman's economists expect rate increases in December and March, taking the federal funds rate to a peak of 4.25%-4.5%. Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson also said the Fed would need to raise rates again because inflation remains too high.
Goldman sees a sharp reduction in investor positioning as the third potential trigger, noting that such declines have often marked the end of previous market drawdowns.
After Friday's fall, Goldman sees another substantial wave of selling in the coming week.
Goldman’s trading desk said the selloff has spread across the so-called systematic investors, as the bank’s Panic Index rose to 9 out of 10. Momentum traders, such as commodity trading advisers, sold $57 billion in equities over the past month, with their net positioning in US stocks turning short by $19 billion, according to Goldman estimates.